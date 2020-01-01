Casino robbery suspect threatened to set fire to cashier in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sioux Falls police say a 70-year-old man robbed a casino after threatening to set the cashier on fire.

Police were called to the casino near Sioux Falls around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man threw a cup of gasoline on the clerk, then threatened to set her on fire. She gave the suspect cash from the register, and he left the building. Police later arrested the suspect at a hotel.

Detectives noticed the man was wearing the same shoes the robber wore in the surveillance video. The same coat worn during the robbery was found in his room.

