SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Grammy award-winning country music artist Carly Pearce will perform on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the South Dakota State Fair.

Pearce is a 2023 Academy of Country Music (ACM) nominee for female artist of the year. She is also an ACM single of the year nominee for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” and for visual media of the year for “What He Didn’t Do.”

“What He Didn’t Do” is Pearce’s fourth No. 1 song.

Grandstand ticket pre-sales start on June 5 for those eligible for the Friends of the Fair VIP table presale, followed by backrest holder and Friends of the Fair ticket presales, according to the state fair news release.



General public ticket sales will begin June 20.



