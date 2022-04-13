RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A garage in Rapid City is in need of repairs after a car went through it on Tuesday.

The Rapid City Fire Department posted several pictures of the scene to its Facebook page. You can see siding was torn off of the garage. Debris from inside was also brought out into the yard.

Officials say the car went through two yards before hitting a neighbor’s home. Firefighters were able to stabilize the garage.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.