SILVER CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in the Black Hills over the weekend.

Officials say it happened just after 6:30 p.m. MT Saturday on Silver City Road.

Multiple agencies, including the Johnson Siding and Silver City Volunteer Fire Departments, responded to the scene.

Photo from the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department.

In these photos, you can see a car crashed through a guardrail. The car then hit a tree.

Officials say two other passengers in the car were stable and not taken to the hospital.