YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash turned into a fire in Yankton earlier this week.

Authorities say it happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Highway 50 and Deer Boulevard.

The Yankton Assistant Fire Cheif says a northbound pick up went into the intersection and collided with a northbound car. Both went into the ditch.

The driver of the car was thrown from the vehicle. It then caught fire as some people were able to pull the driver away from the car. The driver suffered unknown injuries.