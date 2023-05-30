SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Campgrounds were busy over the Memorial Day weekend as many people got outside for the “unofficial start to summer.”

At Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park near Sioux Falls, every camping spot was full for the Memorial Day weekend.

“We had a really good weekend. We were full. Every site was taken for the weekend. Three days of being full. We had a lot of activities going on. Everybody seemed to have a good time,” Park owner Bruce Aljets said.

Aljets says there are 152 camp spots at Jellystone Park, and while not all the spots are full in the video we shot Monday afternoon, they were over the weekend.

“It’s a good kickoff. Memorial Day is always a good practice for the new staff and that kind of stuff. Now, we’ll slow down just a little bit and then we’ll gear back up for the rest of it,” Aljets said.

Jenny Regnier and her two sons, Isaiah and Miles Kendig, were out camping with family for the weekend.

“Beautiful weather. It’s so nice to get outside after the long, long, long winter we seemed to have and the very short spring, so we’ve already enjoyed a lot of the activities they’ve got over here,” Regnier said.

They enjoyed the pool, the large jumping pillow and more.

“Being here and playing volleyball,” Miles Kendig said.

Despite breaking a finger playing football with family just a couple days ago, Isaiah didn’t let it ruin his weekend.

“It was a good. We had a lot of fun. I like the mini golf a lot. It’s one of the few things I can do with a broken finger,” Isaiah Kendig said.

And overall, it seemed to be a successful weekend for both campers and staff.

“We just had a lot of fun. We had a lot of people in the park and it was a good weekend,” Aljets said.

Jellystone Park opened April 1 and will close at the end of the season in October.