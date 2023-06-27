RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people will celebrate the 4th of July at Mount Rushmore next week.

But for the third year in a row, that celebration will not include fireworks.

KELOLAND News reached out to the NPS for information on the latest decision and was told after careful consideration, the parks service was unable to grant the governor’s request to hold a special event with fireworks at the memorial.

The decision not to bring fireworks back to Mount Rushmore is disappointing for some businesses in Keystone.

“We feel it’s a huge impact on our community, because they go to other communities to spend their money. So what once used to be the busiest day of the year, now is not so busy,” Big Thunder Gold Mine Owner Sandi McLain said.

“I know that there are a lot of considerations that need to be taken into account. But at the same time, I can’t help by being disappointed. You know one of the things we hear constantly here in our part of the Black Hills is where can I go for fireworks,” National President Wax Museum General Manager Clay King said.

The last time they held fireworks up at Mount Rushmore was during former President Trump’s reign in 2020. Before then, it’s been over a decade since they’ve had it consistently here at the national monument.

People in Keystone understand the safety concerns, but they’d like the National Park Service to find alternative ways to bring the holiday event back.

“Determining the feasibility of doing it, and the economic and the climate impacts of that, but I understand there are a variety of concerns that need to be addressed as well,” King said.

“But I do feel that safety is important. We don’t want to burn our trees down, but there are other technologies that we could use to create a fireworks display,” McLain said.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial will still hold cultural celebration events and crafts this 4th of July.