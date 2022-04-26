SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 39-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars in connection with a home burglary.

Police said the suspect went into an unlocked vehicle while the owners were at church on Sunday.

The man took the garage door opener and figured out where the family lives by checking the vehicle’s registration, authorities say.

The suspect stole several items from the house until someone returned home.

Police said surveillance cameras in the area and “unique features” of the suspect’s car lead police to the suspect. Dean Moss was arrested outside of an apartment complex in the 6000 block of South Cliff Avenue.

At police briefing on Monday, Officer Sam Clemens said:

“Once they had kind of pieced things together, they found out he had burglarized a separate home. Basically, it was the same thing. It was another unlocked car that had been at church, and he stole the items from that car,” Officer Sam Clemens said at police briefing on Monday.

Clemens said detectives searched the car and found meth inside. They also found items that indicated Moss was responsible for additional burglaries. He has not been charged for those yet, police said.

Officials said Moss faces multiple charges, including burglary, criminal entry of a motor vehicle, fleeing police, parole absconding, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and possession of a police radio by a convicted felon.

Officers are once again reminding everyone to always lock your vehicles.

“We’re not trying to blame victims or shame victims. We just want them to keep their property safe and that’s an easy way to do it by locking your cars,” Clemens said.