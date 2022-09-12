MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County authorities have an update on the deaths of two men near Buffalo Ridge on August 18.

Capt. Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said that an autopsy has revealed that 45-year-old Jason Michael Lucas’ death was a homicide caused by multiple stab wounds. The other man, 46-year-old Jason Blunt, died by suicide involving an overdose of methamphetamine and prescribed medication.

Authorities discovered the two men on August 18 around 11 a.m. in response to a well-being check from the property owner. Lucas was staying in a camper on the property and the owner hadn’t seen or heard from him for several days.

When authorities arrived on scene, they discovered Lucas’ body outside of the camper and Blunt’s body was locked inside with the weapon.

Phillips said they believe the deaths happened a few days prior to the call. He added that the two men knew each other.