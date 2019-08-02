South Dakota 3-year-old died of malnourishment and dehydration

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people have been charged with second-degree murder and child abuse in connection with a death of a 3-year-old girl, authorities announced Friday.

According to Dan Nelson, the Brookings County State’s Attorney, Robert Price, 27, and Renae Fayant, 25, were arrested Thursday night without incident.

Nelson said Fayant, the aunt of the child, called 911 when the girl wasn’t responding or breathing on Wednesday. Police found the child unconscious and the child was pronounced dead.

Authorities conducted a search warrant and discovered the child had been confined to a small area of the home where human and animal feces could be found. Based on the investigation, authorities believed the girl was deprived of food and human contact. The cause of death was determined to be malnourishment and dehydration.

Authorities hold a news conference Friday morning.

Brookings Police Dave Erickson thanked law enforcement involved for solving the case quickly. He called the situation “heart-wrenching” and added the public should always “say something when they see something.”

Erickson shared phone numbers for two agencies people can contact if they have information to report:

Brookings CrimeStoppers: 605-692-STOP (7867)

Brookings Child Protection Services: 605-688-4334

Find the Child Protection Services office closest to your home online.

This is a developing story; stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage.