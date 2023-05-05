SOUTH DAKOTA (KCAU) — Almost $7 million dollars in broadband grant funds will go towards a few southeast South Dakota communities.

Alliance Communications Cooperative, Inc received more than $5.1 million for their coverage area of rural Beresford, Union Groves State Park, and Nora.

Long lines broadband will get more than $1.2 million for rural Elk Point. Midcontinent Communications, which covers the rural area west of Yankton, obtained more than $530,000.

The money comes from the latest Connect SD Broadband Grants, which is a total of more than $32 million dollars. The program will help get quality, high-speed internet available to underserved households in the state.