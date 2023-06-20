SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — The remains of two Native American children will be returned to South Dakota from more than a thousand miles away in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, according to the US Office of Army Cemeteries.

Amos LaFramboise and Edward Upwright were two children with ties to tribal land in South Dakota when they were sent to the Carlisle Industrial Indian School in 1879.

They both died while there and while the US Office of Army Cemeteries says they will soon be returned home, the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate are upset with how the process has gone.

Historian Tamara St. John has been working on bringing the two boys home for over half a decade. She thought they’d be able to come home last year, but that didn’t happen.

“Within the denial letter, they made statements that we will do this next year. But the problem is that they have not engaged us as a tribe and our leadership in order to make those plans. So now to see that they’re just proceeding is unsettling to a lot of us and disrespectful, in my opinion,” Tamara St. John said.

