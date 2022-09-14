MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — A Milbank man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his brother, sister-in-law and their unborn child.

Tuesday morning, 57-year-old Brent Hanson was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Hanson pleaded guilty to three counts of 1st degree murder in the December 2021 case.

As part of the plea deal, three charges of second degree murder were dropped, and he no longer faced the death penalty.

The family of Jessica Hanson sent KELOLAND News this statement about today’s sentencing:

“Today was a challenging day for us as we had no other choice but to accept the fact the judge had accepted this plea agreement. All we can do now is try to move on and keep our beloved Jessica’s memory alive.”