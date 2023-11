SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spencer Thorsland, the 12-year-old Brandon boy whose cancer journey our sister station KELO has been following is at Disney World this week — and he finally got the part of his wish he was most excited for.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He got to meet a voice actor within the Star Wars Universe and received gifts worthy of a Jedi.

If you would like to learn more about this amazing 12-year-old, are available on KELO’s website.