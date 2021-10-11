Boy Scouts ready to sell campground to South Dakota for $2 million

FILE – This Feb. 18, 2020, file photo shows the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township in Erie County, Pa. Attorneys recently reached a tentative agreement that could help pave the way for the Boy Scouts of America to exit bankruptcy. A Delaware judge has set a Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 hearing on a proposed $850 million agreement between the Boy Scouts and attorneys representing about 70,000 child sex abuse claimants. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America is set to sell a campground to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department for $2 million.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports department officials confirmed at their October meeting that the Boy Scouts are ready to finalize the sale of the 223-acre campground to the agency in late November.

The state appraised the property at $3.59 million earlier this year. The campground sits between Newton Hills State Park and the Johnson Game Production Area.