Boy Scouts ready to sell campground to South Dakota for $2 million

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America is set to sell a campground to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department for $2 million.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports department officials confirmed at their October meeting that the Boy Scouts are ready to finalize the sale of the 223-acre campground to the agency in late November.

The state appraised the property at $3.59 million earlier this year. The campground sits between Newton Hills State Park and the Johnson Game Production Area.

