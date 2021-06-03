Bond set for South Dakota mother accused of abducting children

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Bond has been set for a Rapid City mother who does not have custody of her two children and was accused of abducting them from a Custer daycare setting.

A federal magistrate judge set bond at $50,000 cash or surety Wednesday for 37-year-old Katrina Joy Seay, who is charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping in last week’s disappearance of the children, ages 6 and 9.

An Amber Alert was issued May 29 before law enforcement officials caught up with Seay several hundred miles away in Mitchell.

The children, who had been in foster care, were turned over to the state Department of Social Services.