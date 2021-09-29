Boever widow’s lawyer confirms settlement in Ravnsborg crash, says terms are confidential

HIGHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — One of the lawyers representing Jennifer Boever said Wednesday a settlement was reached in the death of her estranged husband.

Joe Boever of Highmore died when he was struck by a car driven by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg as he walked along US 14 at the west edge of Highmore on the night of September 12, 2020.

Jennifer Boever is represented by attorneys Scott Heidepriem and Matthew Tysdal. KELOLAND News sought comment about the settlement.

Said Tysdal, “In response to your inquiry, I am confirming that the case has been settled and the terms of the settlement are confidential. The parties will not have further comment and Mrs. Boever requests that her privacy be respected going forward.”

No lawsuit was filed, Tysdal told KELOLAND News.

Ravnsborg’s attorney pleaded no-contest to second-class misdemeanors of an illegal lane change and illegally operating an electronic device while driving. Ravnsborg paid about $5,000 in fines, court costs and reimbursement for some costs of the investigation.

The Legislature plans to open consideration of impeachment of Ravnsborg on November 9. Ravnsborg never appeared in court on the charges connected to the crash.

Investigators determined Ravnsborg’s car was partially on the shoulder at the moment of the crash. Ravnsborg’s attorney suggested in a motion that Boever might have jumped into the car’s way.

A personal spokesman for Ravnsborg hasn’t responded to a KELOLAND News request for comment. “They have reached a settlement with the insurance company and Mr. Ravnsborg,” Mike Deaver told The Associated Press. “It happened fairly quickly. So there won’t be any kind of civil suits or anything else, as it was an accident.”