Body found in Pennington County believed to be missing hunter

DEERFIELD LAKE, S.D. (Rapid City Journal/AP) — Sheriff’s officials say they believe they have found the body of a missing hunter who was the subject of extensive searches in western South Dakota.

The body was found near Deerfield Lake in Pennington County Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say that based on clothing and other factors, the remains appear to be Larry Genzlinger.

He was last seen in October 2019 while elk hunting with his nephew in the area where the body was discovered. An individual repairing a fence called 911 after discovering the body.

The Rapid City Journal says an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.