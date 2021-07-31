Body found in burned vehicle near South Dakota town

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a burned vehicle near Rockerville.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is calling the death suspicious. The sheriff’s office says witnesses reported hearing a loud popping sound and seeing a fire in the area shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities arrived to find a small wildfire.

After the wildfire was put out, firefighters found the destroyed vehicle with the body inside. The person has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.