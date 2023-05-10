Crews responded to the house fire in the 900 block of S Thompson Ave

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews responded to a fire in Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 900 block of S Thompson Ave around 1 p.m. CT.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News a body was found on the property. Clemens says the death does not appear to be suspicious.

An autopsy is being done to determine the cause of death.

Clemens says more information is expected to be released during police briefing at 10:30 a.m. CT on Thursday.