SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Board of Regents has approved the University of South Dakota’s proposal to change what’s been called the Community College of Sioux Falls.

The college campus, located on the northwest side of Sioux Falls, will now be called USD-Sioux Falls and it will serve as an option for health sciences, business and education.

USD plans to relocate all nursing classes and clinical skills labs from the Sanford USD Medical Center campus to the community college campus.

USD’s Master of Public Health and Master of Social Work will be located at the campus as will the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment and the Center for Rural Health Improvement. USD’s new Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia program will start there in the Spring of 2023.

“With this development, the University of South Dakota will assume a strong position in the Sioux Falls marketplace and establish itself as a local option with unmatched strengths in health sciences and business,” USD President Sheila K. Gestring said in a news release.

USD will be the primary provider for academic offerings at the site moving forward, but the South Dakota State University pharmacy program will continue to operate out of the space at the USD-SF campus.

The campus was first created in 2006 as USDSU and has changed names several times from University Center and Community College of Sioux Falls.

After the Sioux Falls campus opened, similar university-center models were tried in Pierre and Rapid City. None maintained the numbers of students that had been expected, however.