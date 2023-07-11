ONIDA, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers from the area say that a weekend explosion at an Onida ethanol plant hasn’t changed their positions on whether CO2 pipeline projects should be able to continue using eminent domain.

The cause of the incident Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy remains unclear. The blast shut down the plant.

Ringneck Energy is one of the ethanol production facilities that Summit Carbon Solutions plans to serve with a carbon-dioxide pipeline. The CO2 would be shipped to a site in North Dakota. Ringneck CEO Walt Wendland testified last winter against legislation that would have threatened the project. The House of Representatives approved HB1133 but the proposal died in a Senate committee.

Wendland told KELOLAND News on Monday that the state fire marshal’s office was scheduled to arrive later this morning to begin an investigation. “We just don’t have any idea. We assumed it must have been ethanol fumes coming in from the outside,” he said.

The Onida plant’s explosion occurred just days after landowners opposed two proposed CO2 pipelines and several dozen legislators supporting them rallied at the Capitol, calling on Governor Kristi Noem to convene a special session of the Legislature.

Sully County is part of the Legislatue’s District 24 whose lawmakers are Sen. Jim Mehlhaff, House Republican leader Will Mortenson and Rep. Mike Weisgram. Mortenson voted for HB1133 in the House State Affairs Committee that he chairs and supported it again on the House floor, while Weisgram voted against it. The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee voted 9-0 to kill the proposal and there wasn’t an attempt to revive it. Mehlhaff wasn’t a member of the panel.

Contacted Monday, Mehlhaff said South Dakota’s eminent domain laws need to be reviewed to strengthen landowner rights but he doesn’t think that effort should target an ongoing project. Because the cause of the explosion remained unclear Monday, he said the incident hadn’t affected his thoughts on the ethanol industry, eminent domain or landowner rights.

As for a special session, Mehlhaff said it’s a non-issue. “I don’t think the governor will call for one, I don’t think the House has 47 votes for one, and I know there aren’t 24 votes in the Senate,” he said.

The South Dakota Constitution allows a governor to call lawmakers into a special session or the Legislature can call itself into a special session with signatures from two-thirds of the members in the 35-seat Senate and the 70-seat House.

Governor Kristi Noem hasn’t said whether she would have vetoed the legislation. “As you know, we never engage in hypotheticals. Governor Noem reviews every bill that reaches her desk,” her communications director, Ian Fury, said Monday afternoon.

Mortenson has said there’s no point in calling for a special session if the Senate won’t come. Asked by KELOLAND News whether the Ringneck incident affected his position regarding a special session, Mortenson said no, but he added that he would be curious to know whether stored CO2 had any role in the explosion.

“I continue to believe that these carbon pipelines aren’t common carriers, aren’t carrying commodities, and should not have the ability to use eminent domain to take land,” Mortenson, a lawyer and life-long rancher, said.

Weisgram, a retired owner of a flooring store, said the legislation would have shut down the CO2 projects had it become state law. He looked at the question from a businessman’s perspective.

“There was just going to be a forfeiture of all the money they invested,” Weisgram said. “My principles of business said you just can’t change the game without offering some opportunity for a change order. I just don’t think that’s ethical.”

Weisgram said he’s been contacting rural friends in central South Dakota for their perspectives. “I would say the majority of them aren’t up in arms,” he said. But, he added, he’s received emails from rural constituents across the state questioning his vote. “I don’t have blinders on. This whole thing has become very emotional,” he said.

Weisgram said he would welcome a special session because the Legislature could focus on one issue. But, he noted, the Legislature had acted during the regular session.

He recalled the unrest among some in South Dakota when U.S. President Joe Biden canceled the federal permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline that was proposed across the western half of the state.

“It seems like we’ve got kind of a double standard here,” Weisgram said about those who want to stop the Summit’s CO2 pipeline project. “I think they’ve done everything legally that’s been asked of them.”

Wendland said Monday that the damage to the plant “looks pretty cosmetic.” The building’s sides were blown off, but the equipment looks to be in good shape, he said. “The plant could be down a week, it could be down longer,” he said, depending on what is found.

Had the plant been connected to the CO2 line, Wendland said, the byproduct would have been released into the atmosphere, as it currently is. “Really this had nothing to do with the CO2,” Wendland said.