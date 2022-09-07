SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular name in country music has announced a 2023 concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Blake Shelton’s Back to the Honky Tonk Tour is set for Friday, February 17.

Sioux Falls will be the second stop on the tour. It kicks off Thursday, February 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Set to join the lineup are reigning ACM Female Artist/CMA Female Vocalist of the year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. CT.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Knoxville, Birmingham, Jacksonville, Orlando, Louisville, Columbus, Little Rock, Oklahoma City, Cincinnati and Buffalo before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, September 15 at 10 p.m. local time.