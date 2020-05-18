Black Hills tourism businesses say there’s reason for hope

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Hotel and campground operators in the Black Hills say the past couple of months have been rough on business due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they’re encouraged that tourists are making reservations for summer travel.

Hospitality businesses are preparing for visitors with extra cleaning protocols and safety practices.

Visit Rapid City CEO Julie Schmitz Jensen tells the Rapid City Journal that businesses are familiar with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She says with safety protocol in place, it will not be a typical tourist season.