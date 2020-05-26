Black Hills Community Foundation grants fight hunger

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Black Hills Area Community Foundation is awarding over $17,000 in grants to three western South Dakota school districts that provide free summertime meals to children and often to their parents and grandparents too.

While a federal program reimburses schools for meals served to kids under 18, it doesn’t fund meals for accompanying adults, many of whom are also food insecure.

The Rapid City Journal reports the Black Hills Area Community Foundation is working to alleviate hunger among family members.

The grants include $7,500 to Rapid City Area Schools, and $5,000 each to the Meade and Custer school district.