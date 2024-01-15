SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A proposed Senate bill states that if a South Dakota resident lives outside the state for more than 180 aggregate days in a calendar year, they no longer qualify for a resident hunting or fishing license.

SB54 is scheduled to be discussed in the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources committee tomorrow (Tuesday).

The South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department Secretary Kevin Robling informed the GFP commission about the bill during the Jan. 11 GFP commission meeting.

SB54 would not change the 90-consecutive day residency requirement needed for a resident hunting or fishing license, Robling said.

GFP officers often get questions about residency requirements for hunting and fishing licenses, said GFP law enforcement chief Sam Schelhaas. The 180-day rule would clarify how long a resident needs to be in the state, he said.

How would SB54 impact state residents who travel and may live 30 days in one place, five days in another and similar? asked GFP commissioner Bruce Cull. Cull said those such residents that may only fish or hunt in South Dakota could be impacted, Cull said.

Schelhaas said the GPF is “looking into” those type of residents. “Our law says if they are not here 90 days, they are not a resident,” he said.

GFP commission chairwoman Stephanie Rissler asked the GFP officials to explain the methods that would be used to determine if someone met the 180-day requirement.

There could be law enforcement efforts such as a search warrant for phone records and similar.

Schelhaas said lodging records are an additional source to check on residency status.