Bill requiring resources for deaf students fails in S.D. Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A bill to require schools in South Dakota to accommodate the educational needs of deaf students has failed in the state Senate.

It may be reconsidered this week. The bill would require schools to provide teachers and specialists for deaf and hard of hearing students.

The Argus Leader reported last year on the lack of resources for students who are deaf and hard of hearing.

But opponents said they have not heard from the Department of Education that there is a problem in addressing the needs of students who are deaf and hard of hearing.