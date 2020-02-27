Bill requiring resources for deaf students fails in S.D. Senate

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
South Dakota Capitol Building

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A bill to require schools in South Dakota to accommodate the educational needs of deaf students has failed in the state Senate.

It may be reconsidered this week. The bill would require schools to provide teachers and specialists for deaf and hard of hearing students.

The Argus Leader reported last year on the lack of resources for students who are deaf and hard of hearing.

But opponents said they have not heard from the Department of Education that there is a problem in addressing the needs of students who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.