Bill amendment would allow tribal IDs for voter registration

PIERRE, South Dakota (AP) – A Republican lawmaker has proposed a bill amendment that would add tribal IDs to the list of documents that can be used to register to vote in South Dakota.

Rep. Tamara St. John said Wednesday that tribal IDs should be allowed as long as the secretary of state’s office has verified the information on voter registration forms, in agreement with the tribe that issued the ID.

St. John says the bill strikes a balance between keeping the tribes sovereign and easing the voter registration process. A Senate committee unanimously approved the amendment but didn’t have time to vote on it.

