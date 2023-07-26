SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You don’t have to check the calendar to know that another Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is just around the corner. Just watch for all the motorcyclists who will be streaming into Sioux Falls in the days ahead.

You can’t make a road trip to Sturgis without a good pair of riding boots.

“Yeah, they look pretty good. I think I like them,” Chuck Dennis of Sioux Falls said.

Chuck Dennis and his wife Sharon are on a pre-Sturgis shopping spree before they leave for the rally.

“We went the first time last year. And we just had a really good time. So, we had more time this year, so we’re gonna just not do Sturgis, we’ll go to do some riding up in the Hills,” Dennis said.

The days leading up to Sturgis mark the start of the busiest time of year for J & L Harley-Davidson.

“They’re stopping here for t-shirts, they’re stopping here for services, oil changes, tires,” J & L Harley-Davidson co-owner Jimmy Entenman said.

Geography works in J & L’s favor, being located on a crossroads of biker country.

“We’re very fortunate here in Sioux Falls to be on an intersection of two interstates, so we get people from the south and we get people from the east coming through,” Entenman said.

Pat Gallagher of Arizona is getting his motorcycle serviced at J & L. He was a rally regular all the years he lived in the Hills.

“When I lived in Spearfish, I’d go down there every year just to see people, friends that came out and we’ve visit and people-watch and then I’d go home at night,” (laughs) Gallagher said.

Gallagher’s vacation schedule doesn’t include a stop in Sturgis this time around. But he has advice to those who are going this year.

“Be ready to just take your time. I mean, there’s a lot of new people that come out for the rally, they don’t, aren’t as experienced riders,” Gallagher said.

The Dennises, like so many other bikers, got hooked on Sturgis during their first visit. And they can’t wait to head west again this year.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. Good time,” Dennis said.

J & L Harley has expanded its hours to six days a week this month. They’ll be open seven days a week during the rally.