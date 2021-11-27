Big cats back at South Dakota zoo after negative virus tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Big cats are back on display at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls after a snow leopard died of COVID-19.

The animals, including tigers and snow leopards, have tested negative for the virus and were to return to their exhibits on Wednesday.

On Oct. 6, the zoo reported that a tiger tested positive for the virus. A day later, a snow leopard died from pneumonia induced by the virus.

Zoo officials say lab tests confirm all of the zoo’s big cat collection is clear of the virus and can be viewed by the public.