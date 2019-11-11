Beloved Siouxland restaurant in Spink, S.D. catches fire

SPINK, S.D. (KCAU) – Heavy flames tore through the heart and soul of a beloved Siouxland restaurant on Sunday.

At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, fire crews were called to the Spink Cafe along South Dakota Highway 48 for a structure fire. Fire departments from Elk Point, Akron and Vermillion were all on scene.

Officials said the business suffered significant damage from the fire, particularly on the ground floor. Thankfully, no one was inside at the time of the incident.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown at this time.