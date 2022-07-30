RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman is getting closure after her mother was murdered 50 years ago in Rapid City. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found the case while going through old files.

Francine Bergen was 14 months old when her mother was shot and killed by a man named Harvey Bray. She doesn’t have any memories of her mother, Faye Johnson.

“I don’t know anything about her, I don’t know her voice. It’s like she’s my real mom and I wouldn’t even know how that would feel because I never got to know her. I was a baby I knew she took care of me but I just don’t remember,” Francine Bergen, daughter, said.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has been filing through hundreds if not thousands of these cases for the last 6 months.

“It has been a great trip through history to realize the advances in technology. Back then, they were so dependent on the post office. They had telegrams, speed letters, all kinds of different things,” Rhonda Bohn, Computer Tech, said.

Rhonda Bohn has been digitizing cases that date all the way back to the 1940s.

Then, they came across Faye Johnson’s case in 1970.

“And when we found this folder, some information that was very clearly Fay Johnson’s stuff and we found that she had a daughter and we went to work to find her daughter,” Capt. Tony Harrison, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

In a few weeks, Francine will be receiving these letters, pictures, case files, and belongings from the Sheriff’s Office.

“I am just so grateful that they looked for me. I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart. It means a lot for wanting to know her and how hard it has been. It’s going to be the closure for me to know how, when and why this all happened,” Francine said.

Now after 50 years, Francine will get to understand just that.

By digitizing all the old cases that were in storage for decades, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office will have easier access to thousands of files.