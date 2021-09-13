Badlands National Park to build new visitor center

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Badlands National Park in South Dakota will build a new visitor center in the southeast section of the park.

The National Park Foundation says the new visitor center will be located in the Cedar Pass section of the park, where wind and water have carved towering geological rock formations from the prairie.

The center is planned to educate park visitors about the region’s paleontological and geological resources, as well as the culture of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Lakota People.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News