Ax-wielding man arrested in South Dakota for smashing car windows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 34-year-old Sioux Falls man is accused of breaking car windows and threatening a person with an ax.

Police say the incident happened near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West 15th Street. Investigators say a man started breaking car windows in an apartment parking lot.

“There was a 15 year old boy that was on his skate board in the area, he saw that taking place and then the man held the axe and threatened the 15 year old,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Police arrested Derek Long Crow on charges of aggravated assault, property damage and possession of meth and marijuana.