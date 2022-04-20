SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Avera Health has plans to build South Dakota’s largest pickleball facility.

The health care provider will construct 12 outdoor courts at its Avera on Louise Health Campus in Sioux Falls at a cost of about $1.5 million.

Pickleball is a sport that’s recently grown in popularity, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. It combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

It’s played indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net.

Two or four players can play with simple equipment that involves paddles and a plastic ball with holes.

Avera anticipates the free courts will open to the public by early August.