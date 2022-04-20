HANSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released more information on the missing woman whose body was found on April 16.

On Tuesday, April 5, 60-year-old Kay Flittie was supposed to leave Sioux Falls and drive to Arkansas, but she did not arrive. On April 12, authorities reported Flittie missing after her car was found on I-90 near exit 352 in Hanson County.

On Saturday, April 16, search crews and volunteers met at a convenience store off I-90 to continue looking for Flittie. Over 200 people showed up to walk the ditches. The search came to an end when the body of the missing woman was found.

The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy was performed in Rapid City on Monday. The autopsy determined there was no foul play in Kay Flittie’s death.

Officials say Kay Flittie died of hypothermia. No other information is available at this time.