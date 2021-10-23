Authorities seize nearly 63 pounds of cocaine in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities seized almost 63 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Sioux Falls.

Police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol it’s likely the largest amount of cocaine seized in the city in recent history.

The investigation into cocaine trafficking started last year, and police received a tip that drugs were being transported to Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

Troopers arrested two men from Houston, Texas, during the traffic stop. They are being held on $500,000 cash-only bonds.