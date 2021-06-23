Authorities searching for missing 85-year-old from southeastern South Dakota

(KCAU) — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for an 85-year-old man from southeastern South Dakota.

On Wednesday, June 23 at 8:00 a.m. Thomas Beesley left his home in Humboldt, Minnehaha County, South Dakota. Thomas was driving a 2017 white Chrysler Pacifica with SD license plate: 1U-9768.

No direction of travel is known.

Thomas did not take a phone or wallet with him. Thomas’ family reports that he has signs of dementia and may have become disoriented and lost.

Thomas is described as a 6’0″, 180 lbs. with green eyes, gray shoulder length hair. He was last seen wearing a teal t-shirt, camouflage cargo shorts and brown slippers.