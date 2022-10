EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Authorities say Waylon High Bear has been missing since he was discharged from a Bismarck, North Dakota hospital Friday night.

He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his forearm.

If you have any information or know where he may be, you are asked to call 605-964-2155.