Authorities search for man who assaulted Turner County deputy, stole patrol vehicle

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) – Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a man who assaulted a Turner County deputy and stole his patrol vehicle.

According to the Turner County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Tyson Wessels escaped from custody this afternoon and assaulted a transporter. A second inmate is in custody and cooperating.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Facebook page shared updates and said Wessels is suspected to have switched vehicles and may be in a blue Ford F-250 with an Iowa license and has customized rims and bumper leaving Worthing, South Dakota.

Authorities warn farmers to pull their keys out of their vehicles if they are out in a field.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wessels, you can call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 764-5651, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 297-3225, or 911.

