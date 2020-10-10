Authorities release names of 3 killed in crash near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota authorities have released the names of three men who died in a crash near Sturgis earlier this week.

The three men died when the Maserati Ghibli they were in rear-ended a semi-truck on Interstate 90.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety identified the men as 21-year-old Jaden Olson of Rapid City, who was driving, 55-year-old Titus Ironshield of Rapid City, and 22-year-old Thomas Jackson of Spearfish. All three were wearing seat belts.

The driver and passenger of the semi were not injured.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating.