Authorities presume man drowned in Missouri River near Pierre, SD

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man who was trying to save his son in the Missouri River is presumed to have drowned near Pierre.

The Stanley County sheriff’s office says the 37-year-old man jumped into the river on Friday afternoon to help his 8-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat, KOTA-TV reported. The child was saved, but the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept away by the river.

The sheriff’s office is searching for the man, who is presumed to be dead. Authorities have not released his name.