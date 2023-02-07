ROSEBUD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog on the Rosebud Reservation.

The Mellette/Todd County Sheriff’s Office says the attack happened in Swift Bear Housing.

Rosebud Police responded to the scene and were unable to find the dog.

There have been several recent reports of people being bitten in the Swift Bear community. As a result, any dogs found running at large in state jurisdiction will be killed.

Officials say that if you let your dog outside, make sure they are fenced in or on a leash and under control.