SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a New Year’s Day stabbing in central Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened just after 6:30 Monday morning at a home in the area of West 7th Street and North Prairie Avenue.

Police say the man had cuts to his head and hands, but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

So far, no one has been arrested.

We hope to get an update on the investigation during Tuesday morning’s police briefing.