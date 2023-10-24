HUGHES COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another injured in a single-engine airplane crash northwest of Pierre Monday afternoon.

The Central South Dakota Communications 9-1-1 says they received the initial report from a pilot saying his aircraft had crashed to the northwest of Pierre, near the Missouri River.

The aircraft was found around 4:34 p.m. in rough terrain, about one mile north of Pierre and a half mile west of Highway 1804. The two people in the aircraft were transported to the hospital in Pierre. The passenger in the aircraft was pronounced dead at the scene. The pilot is in stable condition.

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office says both were visiting the Pierre area are not from South Dakota.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office says the NTSB is expected to arrive in Pierre on Tuesday to begin their investigation into the crash.