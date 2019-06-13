Authorities identify body found in submerged vehicle near Pierre, SD

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say the body found inside a vehicle that was submerged in the Missouri River is that of a Pierre woman who was last seen in Pierre in December 2017.

The body of 30-year-old Corrine Faye White Thunder was found Tuesday after authorities pulled the vehicle from the river near the exit area of Down’s Marina.

Police say she had not been reported as missing.

White Thunder’s cause of death is still pending. Pierre police Capt. Bryan Walz tells KCCR that authorities are investigating. They are asking anyone with information about what might have happened to come forward.