Authorities ID 33-year-old Rapid City man as stabbing victim

by: KCAU STAFF

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 33-year-old Rapid City man as the victim of a fatal stabbing last week.

Police on Monday identified the victim as Lance Baumgarten. Police were called Thursday morning about a man found lying in the grass in Rapid City.

Officers began life-saving measures, and the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old suspect from Box Elder was arrested Friday near Wanblee on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation by Oglala Sioux police on a federal warrant.

The man was taken to the Pennington County Jail.

