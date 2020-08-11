Authorities ID 33-year-old Rapid City man as stabbing victim

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 33-year-old Rapid City man as the victim of a fatal stabbing last week.
Police on Monday identified the victim as Lance Baumgarten. Police were called Thursday morning about a man found lying in the grass in Rapid City.
Officers began life-saving measures, and the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 29-year-old suspect from Box Elder was arrested Friday near Wanblee on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation by Oglala Sioux police on a federal warrant.
The man was taken to the Pennington County Jail.
