SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University is facing a lawsuit filed by two former tenured directors within the School of Music.

Lisa Grevlos and Paul Nesheim claim they were wrongfully terminated due to age, sex, retaliation and breach of contract.

In this civil lawsuit against Augustana University, Lisa Grevlos and Paul Nesheim claim they lost their jobs after participating in a hiring interview for the new Dean of the School of Music back in 2020.

Shortly after the interview, an anonymous complaint was filed against Grevlos, Nesheim and one other person.

The federal lawsuit says Grevlos then filed a Title IX complaint, alleging discrimination and retaliation by two colleagues and following that complaint, she was demoted from her duties.

Her colleague, Paul Nesheim, was named on the Title IX complaint as a witness. The lawsuit claims he too was demoted.

Grevlos and Nesheim would go on to file additional discrimination complaints and would eventually dismissed from their jobs.

Grevlos and Nesheim are suing Augustana University on the grounds of termination based on age, sex, breach of contract and retaliation after Title IX complaints.

Grevlos is 58, Nesheim is 62.

KELOLAND News reached out to Augustana University about this lawsuit. We were told “The university does not comment on ongoing litigation.”