Augustana baseball pitcher’s prosthetic arm stolen from his car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Remember Parker Hanson, the Augustana baseball pitcher we told you about a couple of weeks ago, who only has one hand?

Over the weekend, someone broke into his car and stole his prosthetic arm and it was all caught on surveillance video.

Surveillance video shows a person walking up a driveway and checking the doors on a pickup.

In the video, you can see the person motion to the driver of a silver or gray car in the street to move on to the next house

“It was just in the back seat of my car,” Parker Hanson said.

A neighbor’s surveillance video captured the thief.

Parker Hanson believes it’s the same person who stole his backpack from his car last night.

“Unfortunately it had all my prosthetics, all my attachments, everything I need to lift, which is very vital for me with baseball and all that,” Hanson said.

The thief left one of the prosthetic arms in the backseat and maybe didn’t even realize what was in the backpack until later.

Despite only having one hand, Hanson pitches for the Augustana University baseball team, but someone stealing his prosthetic arm really threw him and his family for a curve.

“My mom had a really tough time with it, because she raised me with my disability my whole life and she kind of feels like I had everything taken away from me today,” Hanson said.

And they’re not easy to replace.

“They’re unique to me, they are molded specifically for my arm, so it’s an expensive thing to do,” Hanson said.

Hanson estimates they’re worth about $20 to $25,000. He hopes whoever took them, will realize what they’ve done and return them.

“It hurts and it’s disappointing that somebody would take a part of my livelihood, it doesn’t help them at all I know those arms are worthless to him or her whoever took it, but to me it’s everything,” Hanson said.

Hanson has filed a police report. His backpack is a tan Nike backpack.

He says he’s working with his insurance company to see if his prosthetic arm and attachments can be replaced, but at this point, he’s not sure.