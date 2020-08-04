August 4: 59 news COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 1 more death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 59 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,079 on Tuesday.

Health officials reported one new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 136.

There are 935 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 8,008 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 846 hospitalizations and 42 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 143,980 total tests performed, and 115,381 people tested.